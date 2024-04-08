TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan: Muslim world should demonstrate unity
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud recently engaged in a phone call to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as various global and regional issues.
President Erdogan extended his congratulations to the Crown Prince on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. / Photo: AA
April 8, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as global and regional issues.

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of Islamic unity in addressing Israel's attacks on Palestine and urged for more efforts to end the violence and implement the UN Security Council's ceasefire decision.

Additionally, President Erdogan extended his congratulations to the Crown Prince on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

