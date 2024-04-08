TÜRKİYE
Palestinian official notes surge in Türkiye's exports to Palestine
Director at Palestine's Ministry of National Economy announces that the Palestinian-Turkish trade volume in 2022 exceeds $900M, reflecting a %12 increase compared to 2021 levels.
Rashad Yousef, Director at Palestine's Ministry of National Economy, highlights Türkiye's significant role in increasing Palestinian exports to the Turkish market. / Photo: AA Archive
April 8, 2024

A Palestinian official has said that Türkiye has the largest share in total annual exports to Palestinian markets.

Rashad Yousef, director of policies and planning at the Ministry of National Economy, told Anadolu that trade with Türkiye has grown significantly over the last five years regarding exports and imports.

Over the last five years, he said Türkiye has become the second source of goods in Palestinian markets after Israel. "If we exclude Israel, Türkiye is the largest source of goods and products in the Palestinian market," the Palestinian official said on Monday.

He noted that the Palestinian-Turkish trade volume 2022 exceeded $900 million, representing a %12 increase over 2021 levels. "Türkiye doesn't only take the lead of the exports share to Palestine, but Ankara contributed to increasing the share of Palestinian products in the Turkish market," Yousef explained.

He noted that the main Turkish exports to Palestine are iron, wood, vegetable oil, tobacco, food products, and items from plastic industries.

Border crossings

On the issue of border crossings, the Palestinian official said there is no Palestinian control over them, stressing that all imported goods into Palestine must pass through Israel.

"Israel has complete control over the border crossings as Palestinian imports arrive at Haifa or Ashdod (Israeli) seaports, and the goods are then transported to Palestinian territories via trucks," Yousef said.

He said Türkiye is a multi-industry country that Palestine needs, but 'Israeli restrictions and economic agreements restrict partnerships in the trade exchange between Palestine and Türkiye."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
