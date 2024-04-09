Türkiye has announced sweeping trade restrictions on Israel as a punitive measure against Tel Aviv's brutal war on Palestine that has killed more than 33,000 people in just over six months.

The Turkish trade ministry said on Tuesday the restrictions will remain in place until it implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.

“Israel continues to violate international law flagrantly and ignores the international community's numerous calls for a ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid,” it added.

It said that resolutions by the UN Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council, in addition to the interim injunction decisions dated January 26 and March 28 by the International Court of Justice in The Hague for allegedly violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, “obliged Israel to reach a ceasefire”.

Tel Aviv must, “in full cooperation with the UN, allow the uninterrupted provision of all basic humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, including the medical supplies and health services they need,” the statement expressed.

Restricting the export of 54 product groups

The restricted products include several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel since it launched the military campaign on October 7 that has devastated Gaza and led to one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world in recent times.

The ministry also said that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.

“As the state and people of the Republic of Türkiye, we will continue to stand by and support Palestine and its people, as we have done so far."

Much of Gaza's infrastructure has since been destroyed, and 1.9 million of its residents forcibly displaced, leaving them at risk of disease and famine.

"Despite Israel's disregard for international law and numerous calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance, Türkiye has remained steadfast in its support for the Palestinian people," it added.

The statement emphasised that all decisions are in accordance with international law and aim to hold Israel accountable for its obligations under international humanitarian law.

“Within the framework of the grave situation in Gaza, our call to all members of the international community is to do their part to ensure that Israel complies with its obligations arising from international law,” the ministry reiterated.

Israel's ongoing assaults in Gaza

Since October 7, Israel's relentless assault on besieged Gaza has led to the loss of over 33,000 Palestinian lives and left hundreds of thousands injured, with a majority being women and children.

The humanitarian situation in the region has reached unprecedented levels, with Gaza facing severe shortages of essential supplies, including food and medical aid, due to Israel's blockade.

Türkiye has provided substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza since the onset of Israel's attacks, including food, medical supplies, and the evacuation of thousands of patients.