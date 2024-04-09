Turkish security forces have held 14 individuals with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group within the scope of Operation Bozdogan-22, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said in a statement.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in central Eskisehir, southeastern Gaziantep, northern Samsun and northwestern Yalova provinces by the relevant police directorates, under the coordination of the chief public prosecutor's offices, the General Directorate of Security and counter-terrorism department, the minister said on Tuesday.

Yerlikaya said five suspects were captured in Eskisehir, six in Yalova, two in Gaziantep and another in Samsun during the operations.

Carrying out over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended over two thousand suspects.

Türkiye, being one of the first countries to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation, has faced multiple attacks by the group.

Over 300 victims have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.