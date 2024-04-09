April 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Progressives poised for gains in South Korea elections
South Koreans head to the polls on Wednesday for parliamentary elections. Early polling shows the liberal opposition will maintain or grow its position in a further setback for President Yoon Suk-yeol. And some of his own party candidates are distancing themselves from the embattled president as a new progressive party appears poised to steal seats from conservatives. Frank Smith reports.
South Korea Election / Others
Explore