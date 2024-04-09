April 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Germany faces accusations of facilitating Gaza genocide at ICJ
The second day of a hearing at the International Court of Justice has kicked off with Germany in the dock over accusations that it has facilitated genocide in Gaza. Germany has told the court that Israel's security is at the core of its foreign policy. Nicaragua argues Berlin's military and diplomatic support for Israel is a violation of the Genocide Convention. Rupert Stone reports.
Germany faces accusations of facilitating Gaza genocide at ICJ / Others
Explore