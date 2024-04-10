WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia and Kazakhstan: More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate
Russia and Kazakhstan have ordered more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes after melting snow from the Ural Mountains caused the worst flooding in more than 70 years. Thousands of homes have been left without power in the Orenburg region, affecting almost 11,000 people. The extreme weather has caused a dam to burst in Europe's third largest river causing havoc in Orsk. Daniel Padwick reports.
Melting snow has caused the worst flooding in 70 years in Russia and Kazakhstan / Others
April 10, 2024
