BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
World trade to rebound in 2024 but slower than expected — WTO
The World Trade Organization adjusts its forecast for global trade in 2024, predicting a slower rebound than previously anticipated as inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions are cited as key factors behind the revision.
World trade to rebound in 2024 but slower than expected — WTO
 The organization predicts a slower-than-expected rebound due to a mix of factors, including inflation and geopolitical risks. / Photo: AFP
April 10, 2024

Global goods trade should rebound this year, but more slowly than previously expected, after only its third decline in 30 years in 2023, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based trade body said easing inflationary pressures should help the volume of merchandise trade increase by 2.6 percent in 2024 and by 3.3 percent in 2025, after a 1.2 percent decline last year. The WTO had previously forecast a 3.3 percent rise in 2024.

At the same time, the WTO warned of risks from trade fragmentation due to geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and a worsening Middle East crisis in which attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have already diverted trade between Europe and Asia.

Before last year, global trade had only fallen in two years since the WTO was formed in 1995. Global trade fell 5 percent during the pandemic in 2020 and more than 12 percent during the global financial crisis of 2009.

In 2023, import demand was particularly weak in Europe, where the impact of higher energy prices and inflation was most intense.

RelatedIEA predicts global oil demand more than expected amid Red Sea disruptions

'Repercussions on international trade'

The WTO said risks to its 2024 forecast were skewed to the downside, with its forecast range from minus 1.6 percent to plus 5.8 percent.

In a sign of rising geopolitical tensions in the past days, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China that Washington will not accept new industries being decimated and the European Union opened a new front against Beijing with an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers.

WTO Chief Economist Ralph Ossa said there was evidence of trade fragmentation, but not deglobalisation, with trade growth continuing but at a rate slower than in the 1990s.

The WTO has previously estimated a full decoupling of the world into geopolitical blocks could reduce global GDP by 5 percent.

On the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of global trade normally passes, the WTO said shipping had reduced but not halted and maritime freight rates were contained.

Ossa said the situation needed to be closely monitored, adding the risk of oil price spikes from an escalation of the Middle East crisis would probably be more significant than Suez Canal disruption itself.

"As soon as energy prices are affected significantly, then of course we feel repercussions on international trade," he said.

RelatedDozens of states push carbon charge for global shipping
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us