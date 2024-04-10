TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan's Eid Al-Fitr greetings echo across continents
President Erdogan extends warm Eid al-Fitr greetings to counterparts across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, fostering diplomatic ties and discussing key regional issues.
Erdogan's Eid Al-Fitr greetings echo across continents
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged greetings with several counterparts from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa on the occasion of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr. / Photo: AA Archive
April 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to exchange greetings with some of his counterparts from the Mideast, Asia, and Africa for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Marking Eid al-Fitr, which follows the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi wished each other a good holiday on Wednesday.

They also had the chance to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate. Erdogan and Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's national leader and People's Council chair, exchanged holiday greetings in separate calls.

During the call, the Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with Turkmenistan's growing interest in the Organisation of Turkic States.

RelatedErdogan holds several phone talks, discussing regional, global issues

Erdogan also spoke with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about bilateral relations while exchanging holiday greetings. Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye was watching developments in the Sahel region very closely and reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its defence industry experience, capabilities, and opportunities with Nigeria.

Speaking with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdogan expressed his condolences over a major flood disaster in Kazakhstan, saying that Türkiye is ready to assist. The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid al-Fitr.

Finally, in another phone call, Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdogan said that Türkiye is ready to increase its joint efforts with Algeria for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a fair solution based on the two states.

RelatedIn photos: Türkiye celebrates Eid al Fitr
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us