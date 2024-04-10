April 10, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Joy of Eid absent in Gaza
“Eid arrived with the blood of martyrs” Palestinians in Gaza say the bitterness of loss and displacement has stolen the joy from the Muslim holiday Eid al Fitr amid Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of the besieged enclave for the past six months.
“Eid arrived with the blood of martyrs” Palestinians in Gaza say the bitterness of loss and displacement has stolen the joy from the Muslim holiday Eid al Fitr amid Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of the besieged enclave for the past six months. / Others
Explore