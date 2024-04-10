April 10, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU Parliament approves a new law on asylum seekers
The European Parliament has approved a bill reforming the bloc's law on asylum-seekers and migrants. The new law would see people who enter the EU irregularly undergo identity, health and security checks and have biometric readings of their faces and fingerprints recorded. The new measures would aim to streamline the vetting process. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University weighs in.
EU Parliament approves a new law on asylum seekers / Others
Explore