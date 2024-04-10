April 10, 2024
EU Parliament approves a new law on asylum seekers
After many years of attempts the European Parliament's has passed a controversial package of major immigration laws. The so-called migration and asylum pact will significantly tighten entry requirements for asylum applicants, and oblige all member states to share responsibility. But as Nadim Baba reports, it's unclear just how much of a difference it will make.
