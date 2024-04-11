WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea's PM, top officials offer resignations over election defeat
Prime Minster Han Duck-soo and other advisers submit their resignations while People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon says he would step down to take responsibility for the election defeat.
South Korea's PM, top officials offer resignations over election defeat
Yoon's ruling People Power Party and its satellite party were projected to have obtained 109 seats. / Photo: AFP
April 11, 2024

South Korea's prime minister and senior presidential officials have offered to resign en masse, media reports said, after their conservative ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections.

The results of Wednesday's election posed a huge political blow to President Yoon Suk-yeol, setting back his domestic agenda and leaving him facing an intensifying political offensive by his liberal opponents during his remaining three years in office.

Prime Minster Han Duck-soo and top advisers to Yoon submitted their resignations on Thursday, South Korean media, including Yonhap news agency, reported. Yoon's office didn't immediately officially confirm the reports.

In a separate news conference, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon said he would step down as well to take responsibility for the election defeat.

With most of the votes counted, the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite party appear to have won a combined 175 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

Another small liberal opposition party was expected to win 12 seats under a proportional representation system, according to South Korean media tallies.

Yoon's ruling People Power Party and its satellite party were projected to have obtained 109 seats.

The final official results were expected later Thursday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us