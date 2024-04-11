TÜRKİYE
Oil production in Türkiye's Gabar exceeds 40,000 barrels per day
Türkiye's daily oil production exceeds 100,000 barrel threshold, with more exploration wells in Hakkari and on the border with Van planned for this year, says energy minister.
Bayraktar visited oil wells in Gabar to receive information from authorities about operations and examine the extracted product. / Photo: AA
April 11, 2024

Oil production from 33 wells in Türkiye's southeastern Gabar region has exceeded 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a record in the Turkish Republic's history.

"Today will go down in history as the day we achieved the highest quality and quantity of oil production," said Alparslan Bayraktar, the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, as he inspected two major oil wells in the region on Thursday.

Calling the city of Sirnak, where Gabar is located, the "oil capital of Türkiye", Bayraktar announced that the country's daily oil production in total has exceeded 100,000 bpd.

At the beginning of this year, the ministry had marked that number as their goal for the end of 2024. They have now achieved that threshold in just 33 wells.

"Our average production per well has exceeded 1200 barrels. When we reach our target of 95 wells, we will reach these figures by the end of the year," Bayraktar said.

The energy minister emphasised that this is a crucial development for Türkiye to reduce its dependence on foreign energy.

Adding that their work will continue without interruption, Bayraktar hinted at new exploration wells in Hakkari and on the border with Van this year, which would carry Türkiye's oil production figures to much higher levels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
