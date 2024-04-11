WORLD
1 MIN READ
Anti-junta resistance claims it now controls Myawaddy border town
Myanmar's military government has reportedly lost control of a major trading town on its border with Thailand. If confirmed, it will be just one in a series of defeats by an alliance of ethnic rebels groups fighting the junta. The conflict is taking a heavy toll on civilians, with more than 600-thousand people forced to flee their homes since fighting intensified six months ago. Randolph Nogel reports.
Myanmar Conflict / Others
April 11, 2024
