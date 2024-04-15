April 15, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How have Europe's right-wing parties impacted economies?
Europe doesn’t have enough workers - but right-wing parties want to curb migration. The easy way to fill the gap. So what does the rise of the far-right mean for jobs and what impact is it having on the economy? Guests: Lorenzo Codogno Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics Hilary Ingham Professor of Economics at Lancaster University Ulrich Brueckner Professor for European Studies at Stanford University
How have Europe's right-wing parties impacted economies? / TRT World
Explore