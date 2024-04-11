TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel
Claims that products covered by Türkiye's export restrictions are continuing to be exported to Israel are not true, says government's anti-disinformation centre.
Türkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel
The Communications Directorate's anti-disinformation centre earlier debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes. / Others
April 11, 2024

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation has dismissed allegations of ongoing exports to Israel amid the country's recent export restrictions in response to Tel Aviv's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza.

"As it is known, the Ministry of Commerce announced that exports to Israel would be restricted as of April 9 (Tuesday)," the centre said on Thursday in a statement on X.

"In accordance with the decision taken by our government, the export of products in 1,019 different customs tariff statistics positions belonging to a total of 54 product groups to Israel has been stopped by the Ministry of Commerce," it added.

The restrictions cover product groups including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

RelatedTürkiye restricts trade with Israel until ceasefire in Gaza

Registration procedures for customs declarations related to the export of these products were halted, effective from 0600 GMT (9:00 am local) on Tuesday, April 9.

"Registration of any export declaration regarding the export of prohibited products to Israel is absolutely not allowed," the Center for Countering Disinformation clarified.

It urged the public to not heed manipulative and misleading claims that suggest otherwise.

Türkiye's trade ministry has said the restrictions will remain in place until Tel Aviv implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to Palestine's war-ravaged Gaza.

The ministry also expressed that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.

Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 188th day — has killed at least 33,545 Palestinians and wounded 76,094 others as Tel Aviv intensifies its attack on the blockaded enclave during Eid al-Fitr.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us