CNN report on Gaza 'Flour Massacre' reveals Israeli disinformation drive
CNN investigation, with accounts from multiple eyewitnesses and expert forensic analysis of video footage of the incident, seeks to challenge Israeli military's claims that more than 110 killings resulted from stampede rather than direct gunfire.
A still image from a video released by the Israeli army on 29 February 2024 shows people waiting for aid delivery. More than a 100 people died after the army opened fire in an incident now infamous as the 'Flour Massacre' / Photo: AFP
April 12, 2024

A CNN investigation has unveiled significant discrepancies in the Israeli military's account of a devastating incident on February 29 in Gaza, now widely referred to as the "Flour Massacre."

The CNN report, substantiated by eyewitness testimonies and video evidence, raises serious questions about the transparency of Netanyahu's extremist government, casting doubt on their official narrative.

On the night of February 29, a humanitarian aid delivery in besieged Gaza turned tragic when Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians gathered to receive food supplies at Al Rashid Street, the main north-south route designated by the Israeli military for humanitarian aid. More than 112 civilians were killed and 760 wounded in the incident, sparking global condemnations with the Palestinian envoy to the UN saying dozens of the victims were "shot in the head."

Nearly six weeks later, CNN's detailed analysis, including testimonies from 22 eyewitnesses and a review of multiple videos by forensic experts, contradicts the Israeli army's claims that casualties were mainly due to a stampede and not direct gunfire.

The American cable network's findings suggest that automatic gunfire began well before the time Israeli army claims it started, and shots were fired directly at the crowd rather than as warning shots. "Analysis of dozens of videos from the night and testimonies from eyewitnesses’ casts doubt on Israel’s version of events," the CNN report noted.

Adding to the scrutiny, the Israeli military's internal investigation results and the subsequent timeline released were found to be inconsistent with the video evidence gathered by CNN.

For instance, timestamped videos clearly show gunfire and chaos, undermining Israel's assertion that their forces fired only warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Challenging Israeli version

Eyewitness accounts further dismantled the Israeli official's version. Many survivors recounted harrowing moments of gunfire targeting individuals desperately trying to obtain food.

One such account from Jihad Abu Watfa, who was at the scene, described the intense gunfire surrounding the aid delivery area, contradicting the Israeli military's narrative of a controlled and measured operation.

The aftermath of the incident was grim, with numerous casualties reported and substantial evidence of gunfire wounds, as opposed to the Israeli army's description of a stampede.

CNN's probe not only seeks to challenges the official Israeli portrayal of the events but also calls into question the broader implications of military engagement in civilian aid operations within conflict zones.

The drone footage released by the Israeli military provides the sole clear visual documentation of the crowd gathered during the "Flour Massacre."

"If nothing else, it shows just how difficult it would have been to fire with any degree of accuracy at what the IDF described as "suspects" among the tightly packed people surrounding the convoy," the CNN report concluded.

