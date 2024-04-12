TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye nabs hundreds of irregular migrants in operations
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya underlines the country's determination to prevent migrant smugglers from using it as a target and transit route for irregular migration.
Türkiye nabs hundreds of irregular migrants in operations
"A total of 22,707 foreigners' identity information was checked, and among them, 1177 were identified as irregular migrants," the Turkish interior minister said. / Photo: AA
April 12, 2024

Türkiye has captured 1,177 irregular migrants in "Shield-19" operations in five days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

Shield-19 operations targeting human trafficking organisers and irregular migrants are being conducted with mobile migration checkpoint vehicles, said Yerlikaya Friday on X.

"During the first five days of the Ramadan Eid holiday (April 6-7-8-9-10, 2024), coordinated by our Governorates and Directorate General of Migration Management, inspections were carried out in all 30 metropolitan cities with 162 mobile migration checkpoint vehicles by our police, gendarmerie, and coast guard, with 103 of them in Istanbul," he said.

"A total of 22,707 foreigners' identity information was checked, and among them, 1177 were identified as irregular migrants," he added.

Yerlikaya noted that the captured irregular migrants were promptly handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management offices for immediate deportation procedures.

"We will never allow migrant smugglers who seek to make our country a target and transit route for irregular migration to succeed," he added.

RelatedTürkiye rescues 75 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us