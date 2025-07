Russia floods force more than 110,000 people from their homes

Russia has also seen mass evacuations including in the village of Kaminskoye in the Kurgan region where water levels rose to 1.4 metres overnight. Kaminskoye is one of the settlements along the Tobol river. Several rivers including the Ural, Europe's third-longest river, have risen nearly 11 metres and it may continue. Danielle Neri reports.