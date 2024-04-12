WORLD
TRT crew injured in Israeli attack
At least three Palestinian journalists have been injured by Israeli tank fire in al Nuseirat Refugee Camp. The journalists work for TRT's Arabic Channel - TRT Arabi. One of the three had their leg severed in the strike while the other two sustained minor injuries. This attack by Israel adds to a mounting human toll on journalists in Gaza with dozens killed since October 7th. Randolph Nogel reports.
TRT Gaza Journalists attacked by Israel / Others
April 12, 2024
