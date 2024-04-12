The UN has warned that 25 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian aid, with 8.6 million displaced.

"Today, Sudan is one of the world's worst humanitarian tragedies. Half of Sudan's population, 25 million people, need humanitarian assistance," said Justin Brady, OCHA head in Sudan on Friday.

Stating that "more people have fled conflict in the past year in Sudan than anywhere else in the world," Brady said at least "8.6 million people forced to flee their homes, including 4 million children."

Adding that "almost 2 million have fled to neighbouring countries," Brady said that around 5 million people are on the brink of famine, particularly in hard-to-reach areas such as Khartoum and Darfur.

He said that around 18 million people are grappling with acute food insecurity, marking a 10 million increase from the previous year.

Brady highlighted the significant impact of war on children, as he stressed that "an estimated 730,000 children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition without urgent assistance."

He warned that "more than 200,000 children could die from life-threatening hunger in the coming weeks and months."

Related Letters to Sudan: Millions of children face hunger in a preventable crisis

War crimes

The UN official also underscored important findings indicating violations of international law by parties in Sudan, some of which could constitute war crimes.

He emphasized the significance of the Sudan Conference scheduled for April 15 in Paris, stating that it presents an important opportunity for increasing international support.

For his part, Michael Dunford, World Food Program (WFP) Director for East Africa, stated that the crisis in Sudan has spread over to Chad and South Sudan.

Despite the ongoing harvest season, hunger is increasing in Sudan, Dunford noted, adding that humanitarian aid needs are expected to rise further after the harvest season.

Dunford highlighted a 46 percent decrease in crops compared to the previous year, coupled with a significant increase in food prices.

He warned that when hunger, displacement, and disease combine, there is a heightened risk of increased mortality rates, especially among children.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023, over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.