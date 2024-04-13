WORLD
2 MIN READ
US police fire nearly 100 gunshots at Black driver
A US police oversight agency has released footage showing five police officers firing almost 100 gunshots over 41 seconds at a 26-year-old Black man who was allegedly arrested for failing to wear a seatbelt. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said preliminary evidence showed Dexter Reed fired first, wounding a Black policeman. Bodycam videos, taken from multiple angles, show Reed briefly lowering a window and then raising it as more officers arrive, yelling commands and drawing weapons. The gunshots continued even after “Reed exited his vehicle and fell to the ground,” the police oversight agency said in a statement shared with the video. An attorney for the family said the traffic stop was unconstitutional because the officers, who belong to a tactical unit, did not announce they were police and were in an unmarked police vehicle. A man calling 911 to report the shooting described it as “shooting like they’re having a Vietnam War.” In September 2023, the OHCHR, a UN agency, said that “Black people in America are three times more likely to be killed by police than whites” and that only 1 percent of police killings “result in officers being charged”. “Racism in the US — a legacy of slavery, the slave trade, and one hundred years of legalized apartheid that followed slavery’s abolition — continues to exist today in the form of racial profiling, police killings, and many other human rights violations,” the report said.
Black man killed after US police fire nearly 100 bullets / Others
April 13, 2024
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us