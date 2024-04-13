WORLD
Iranian navy commandos seize Israeli ship in Strait of Hormuz
Israel says on full alert due to a possible attack by Iran, after the deadly air strike of Israel on Iran's Damascus consulate. Israel closes schools nationwide over security concerns. Dozens of combat planes present as part of the state of readiness. On the other hand, Joe Biden has returned from a weekend trip for consultations on the Middle East. Nader Hashemi is Associate Professor of Middle East Politics at Georgetown University, joins us from Washington DC, he comments on the possible Iran's retaliation and the public sentiment in Iran.
Nader Hashemi / Others
April 13, 2024
