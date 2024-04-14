More than 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran toward Israel

More than 300 drones and missiles were launched as booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel. Many of the drones and missiles were shot down before reaching Israeli territory. This all a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first. Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran explains more on why Iran launched the attack