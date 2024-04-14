300 drones and missiles were launched as booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel

More than 300 drones and missiles were launched as booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel. Many of the drones and missiles were shot down before reaching Israeli territory. This all a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first. It had warned it would strike back. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack so far. Trita Parsi, the founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council explains the significance of this attack.