WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps train armed groups in the Middle East
More than 300 drones and missiles were launched as booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel. Many of the drones and missiles were shot down before reaching Israeli territory. This all a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first. It had warned it would strike back. Haytham Faraj who is a lawyer and retired Marine Corps officer has more on this from Los Angeles
Haytham Faraj X LA / Others
April 14, 2024
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us