Iran said it has now completed its retaliation for an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus

Iran said it has now completed its retaliation for an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus two weeks ago which killed several members of the Revolutionary Guard. More than 300 drones and missiles were launched toward Israel late on Saturday night. Professor Abdullah Baabood, the chair of the State of Qatar for Islamic Area Studies at Waseda University talks more about the regional implications of this attack.