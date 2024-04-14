Israel: Iran has launched more than 300 drones and missiles

Air space has now reopened in Israel and neighbouring countries after a night of unprecedented attacks. Iran has said it has now completed its retaliation for an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus two weeks ago which killed several members of the Revolutionary Guard. More than 300 drones and missiles were launched toward Israel late on Saturday night. Melinda Nucifora begins our coverage. #iran #israel #middleeast