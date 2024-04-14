The Turkish foreign ministry has reiterated Ankara's longstanding warnings over the potential expansion and escalation of Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry cited Israel's attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1, which was deemed a violation of international law, as a significant factor justifying Türkiye's concerns.

It pointed to Iran's subsequent retaliation and the unfolding events as indicative of the potential for rapid escalation into a regional conflict.

"Before these events, Türkiye had engaged with both Iranian and US authorities, urging restraint," it added, underlining Ankara's ongoing efforts to communicate with Iranian authorities and Western nations with influence over Israel to call for de-escalation.

The ministry highlighted that Türkiye had "facilitated communications between the parties involved, aiming to ensure that any responses were proportionate".

The statement further emphasised Ankara's commitment to preventing any processes that could destabilise the region further, or lead to wider global conflicts.

The ministry assured that developments are being closely monitored in coordination with relevant institutions, with regular updates provided to the president on security threats to the country.

Iran vows stronger response

Saturday's drone attack against Israel, during which Iran launched 300 drones and missiles in response to the April 1 attack on Tehran's consulate in Syria's Damascus, has put the region on edge.

The attack, which killed seven Iranian military officials including a senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, drew sharp reactions from Tehran as government officials vowed a "decisive response."

The barrage of drones and missiles marks the first instance of Iran launching an attack directly from its own territory against Israel.

The attack has sparked concerns among those who fear that Israel's potential response against Iran could trigger yet another escalation in the already volatile region.

In a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that in the event of another attack on Iran, the response would be stronger.