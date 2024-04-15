April 15, 2024
UN chief calls for 'maximum restraint' after Iran attacks Israel
Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night - in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its consulate buildings in Syria. Most were intercepted and there was little damage. Iran announced on Sunday morning it had completed its mission, but that hasn't quelled concern in the region. Andy Roesgen reports.
