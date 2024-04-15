WORLD
2 MIN READ
Markets react cautiously amid escalating global tensions
Asia-Pacific markets are reacting to the heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with stocks tumbling and oil prices holding steady. There's volatility for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, while gold futures are retreating slightly. Asia-Pacific stocks, including Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi, have declined by more than 1 percent after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend. There have been notable losses in Australia and Hong Kong. Oil prices remain relatively stable, with Brent crude losing just 0.14 percent to cost 90 dollars and 32 cents a barrel. U.S. WTI futures are 0.32 lower at 85 dollars 39. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experienced a sharp sell-off, falling below 65,000 dollars from around 70,000, marking one of the steepest declines in over a year. Other coins also fell - like ether by up to 10 percent Gold prices have retreated slightly, with prices hovering around 2,373 per ounce, though gold bullion hit record levels last week, up by 15 percent so far this year.
Markets react cautiously amid escalating global tensions / Others
April 15, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us