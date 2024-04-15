Lebanon: Israel’s second front?

For decades, Israel has faced attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon - but since October 7th they’ve significantly increased. So what is the risk of the conflict spilling over and can the Israelis fight on multiple fronts? Guests: Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Chris Doyle Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding Elie Abouaoun Visiting Lecturer at Saint Joseph University in Beirut and Senior Advisor MENA at Strategy International