April 15, 2024
Fitch Ratings revises China's outlook to negative
Fitch has downgraded the outlook on China's debt, warning of increased risks to the world's second-largest economy. The ratings agency has cited economic uncertainties and efforts to shift growth away from property-driven models as the main reasons for the downgrade. Despite these challenges, China's actual issuer default rating remains at A+, supported by its large and diversified economy, solid growth prospects relative to its peers, robust external finances, and the reserve currency status of the Chinese yuan.
