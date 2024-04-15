April 15, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How important is Chinese tech to Europe?
Europe is reversing its approach to China, tightening rules on trade and investment, and pushing back on Chinese tech. So what’s behind the change in policy towards one of the EU’s biggest trading partners? Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute Ge Chen Professor in Global Media & Information Law at Durham University Mary-Ann Russon Technology Journalist
How important is China's technology to Europe? / TRT World
Explore