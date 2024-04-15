WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several people injured in stabbing attack at Sydney church: police
The attack happened during a service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, and is the second reported mass stabbing in just three days in Sydney.
Several people injured in stabbing attack at Sydney church: police
Emergency services said four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after an apparent stabbing at a church service in Sydney on Monday. / Others
April 15, 2024

Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a church in a suburb of Sydney, police have said.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, following the attack in Wakeley, about 30 kilometres west of the central business district.

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church.

A live stream showed the gruesome attack, which took place during a service at an Assyrian church in Wakeley.

A man approached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation.

A number of people appeared to rush to help.

Second mass stabbing

It was the second reported mass stabbing in just three days in Sydney, after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in the Bondi area.

Monday's attack happened during a service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church, and police were still at the scene trying to control large crowds gathered for the event.

The ambulance service told AFP news agency that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.

Police said the injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The New South Wales ambulance service said at least four people were injured including a man in his 50s who was taken to hospital in a serious condition. There are 11 ambulances on the scene

RelatedSydney mall attacker had mental illness, 'nothing' to suggest terror motive
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us