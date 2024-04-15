WORLD
Iran and Israel's long-standing shadow war escalates
Tension is mounting in the Middle East following the historic Iranian missile strikes on Israel. While Western leaders called on Israel to express restraint, Netizens accused the same countries of hypocrisy. Israelis are still reeling from the incident but are deeply divided on how the government should respond. And a rise in online misinformation is in part due to how news is now consumed. The once-popular, Brandy Melville, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And the popular 99 Cents store shuts its doors for good. Desperate to lure customers after six months of boycott, a McDonald's branch in the Netherlands has an innovative tactic. Make way for a new speed knitter – the Tattooed Knitter may have just set a new record.
April 15, 2024
