Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the recent regional developments with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

In a phone call on Monday, Fidan and Guterres also exchanged views on situation in Palestine's Gaza.

The Cyprus issue and navigation safety in the Black Sea were also on the agenda, the sources added.

Tehran launched more than 300 missile and drone attacks across Israel on Saturday evening in a retaliation to a Tel Aviv’s air strike on the Iranian consulate in Syrian capital Damascus on April 1 in which seven members of Revolutionary Guards including two generals were killed.

Regarding the recent developments in the Middle East, Türkiye said it will continue efforts to prevent the triggering of a process that would permanently damage the stability of the region and lead to greater global conflicts.

Ankara said it is "once again sending clear messages to the Iranian authorities and to the Western countries that have an influence on Israel, to urge all to put an end to the escalation".

Türkiye is a 'key' ally

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also held talks with US Under Secretary of State John Bass, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Bass is on a two-day visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar to discuss bilateral and global issues.

After meeting with Fidan, Bass said on X that Türkiye is a "key" ally and partner with whom the US communicates and cooperates on the most important regional and global issues.

Bass said he discussed with Fidan "the critical importance of the safety of civilians and aid workers in Gaza, support for Ukraine’s democracy and freedom, deepening counterterrorism cooperation, and how NATO makes us all more secure and united."

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, preparations for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to the US were also discussed.

They also exchanged views on energy issues and the fight against terrorist organizations, including the PKK/YPG, Daesh, and Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the sources added.