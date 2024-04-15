TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's tourism boom: millions of visitors in early 2024
Türkiye welcomed over 4.3 million tourists in the first two months of 2024, with top visitor numbers from Iran, Bulgaria, and Russia, Culture and Tourism Ministry data shows.
Türkiye's tourism boom: millions of visitors in early 2024
Istanbul came first in the list of cities where visitors to Türkiye entered the country. / Photo: AA Archive
April 15, 2024

Türkiye has hosted over 4.3 million tourists in the first two months of 2024, with the most foreign visitors arriving from neighbouring Iran, Bulgaria, and Russia.

According to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry compiled by Anadolu on Monday, Türkiye received 56.6 million visitors from other countries last year, including 49.2 million foreign nationals and 7.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad.

In 2024, Türkiye saw 2.4 million foreign visitors in January and 2.2 million in February, according to border entry and exit statistics, while last year saw a total of 3.8 million visitors entering the country.

This means the number of foreign visitors to Türkiye this January-February soared 12 percent from the same period last year, reaching 4.3 million. The first two months of 2023 plus all of 2024 saw a total of 61.3 million tourists come to Türkiye.

Iranian tourists were 437,900, followed by Russia at 433,600 and Bulgaria at 345,300.

Istanbul came first in the list of cities where visitors to Türkiye entered the country, followed by Edirne – bordering Greece – then the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, followed by Artvin and Agri. ⁠

RelatedTürkiye ranks seventh globally in health tourism
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us