Türkiye’s first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, IMECE, completed its first year in space, the country's industry and technology minister has said.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir wrote on X on Monday that IMECE, which was developed by the TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute and launched into space on April 15, 2023, has executed its mission successfully.

He noted that all of IMECE's key components are indigenous, including its electro-optic camera, which has a high resolution from approximately 700 kilometres (435 miles).

"With the IMECE satellite's mission, Türkiye has proved its ability in space technologies. We will send Türkiye's first national communications satellite TURKSAT 6A into space in the week of July 8. This will make us one of the 11 countries that can develop its own communications satellites in the world," Kacir added.

IMECE's mission

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources of up to 60 percent by the TUBITAK.

Developed entirely with national resources, Türkiye spearheaded the entire process from the satellite’s design to its production, assembly, integration, and comprehensive testing.

It is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera, serving various sectors such as defence, environmental monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, and forestry.