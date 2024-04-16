TÜRKİYE
Turkish police capture suspect wanted by Interpol
"We will bring them all to justice, one by one,” says Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, following detain of the suspect wanted by Interpol.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on X that Nurlan Zharimbetov, who was wanted by Kazakhstan, was detained by Istanbul police in an operation dubbed “Mahzen-27." / Photo: AA Archive
April 16, 2024

Turkish police detained a Kazakhstan national sought by Interpol for fraud on a red notice and theft on a yellow notice, the country's interior minister has said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on X on Tuesday, that Nurlan Zharimbetov, who was wanted by Kazakhstan, was detained by Istanbul police in an operation dubbed “Mahzen-27."

Congratulating the security forces, Yerlikaya said: "No matter what size they are, no matter on what notice they are sought for, we will not let international organised crime organisations and poison traffickers who disturb the peace of our people. We will bring them all to justice, one by one.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
