BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Lifeline ferry resumes service, aiming to boost economy in Senegal
One of the biggest challenges for Senegal's newly elected president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is to address the economic challenges facing the country. One important development is the resumption of a ferry service that connects the capital to the south. It was stopped in June because of political tensions, but now it's back and holds the promise of helping Senegal's economic revitalisation. Martyn Andrews reports.
Lifeline ferry resumes service, aiming to boost economy / Others
April 16, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us