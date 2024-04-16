Lifeline ferry resumes service, aiming to boost economy in Senegal

One of the biggest challenges for Senegal's newly elected president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is to address the economic challenges facing the country. One important development is the resumption of a ferry service that connects the capital to the south. It was stopped in June because of political tensions, but now it's back and holds the promise of helping Senegal's economic revitalisation. Martyn Andrews reports.