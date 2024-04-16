Mass graves found at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital and in Beit Lahiya

The mass graves found across at least four locations in Gaza in recent days. In Beit Lahia, in the north, 20 bodies were discovered. At the other end of the strip, in Khan Younis, the remains of 15 people were found. There have also been mass graves unearthed in Deir al Balah and at the Al-Shifa hospital, both of which are in central Gaza. Claire Herriot's report contains distressing images.