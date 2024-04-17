April 17, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Croatia
Croatia is about to go to the polls for the first time in what’s being called ‘super election year’. There will be European elections in June, and the presidential vote in December, but first an early parliamentary election. It pitches ruling conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who’s facing corruption allegations, and the populist President Zoran Milanovich who’s pro-Russian. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
Croatia is about to go to the polls / Others
Explore