Türkiye and Russia have a lot of issues on the agenda of bilateral contacts, including those related to the Black Sea, the Kremlin spokesperson has said.

During a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov commented on reports suggesting negotiations among Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea.

He acknowledged ongoing discussions between Russia and Türkiye on various topics, including those related to the Black Sea.

However, Peskov refrained from providing specific comments on the media report about the negotiations' outcome.

In recent months, Turkish President Erdogan expressed readiness to facilitate lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Erdogan offered Türkiye mediation to establish peace, focusing on humanitarian aid, energy support, and prisoner exchanges.

France's proposal to ceasefire

Turning to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to declare a ceasefire in the ongoing conflicts for the time of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Peskov said no one has taken any practical steps to implement the idea.

"Both the president and our military drew attention to the fact that, as a rule, the Kiev regime uses such ideas and initiatives to try to regroup, rearm, and the like," he said.

"This, of course, significantly complicates the process of considering such initiatives. This is the first one. And so far, no one has taken official steps in this regard."

Last month, French President Macron reiterated his position on sending troops to Ukraine and the need for strategic clarity amid the conflict with Russia.

Despite the lack of consensus, Macron maintained that all options should remain open.

He affirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine without seeking escalation.

Czech President Pavel echoed these sentiments, stressing Europe's role in aiding Kiev and the importance of exploring new possibilities for involvement in Ukraine.