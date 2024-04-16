TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Russia have many issues on agenda, including Black Sea: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov comments on reports suggesting negotiations among Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea.
Türkiye, Russia have many issues on agenda, including Black Sea: Kremlin
Türkiye, and Ukraine had been negotiating an agreement on safe navigation in the Black Sea. / Photo: AA Archive
April 16, 2024

Türkiye and Russia have a lot of issues on the agenda of bilateral contacts, including those related to the Black Sea, the Kremlin spokesperson has said.

During a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov commented on reports suggesting negotiations among Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine regarding safe navigation in the Black Sea.

He acknowledged ongoing discussions between Russia and Türkiye on various topics, including those related to the Black Sea.

However, Peskov refrained from providing specific comments on the media report about the negotiations' outcome.

In recent months, Turkish President Erdogan expressed readiness to facilitate lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Erdogan offered Türkiye mediation to establish peace, focusing on humanitarian aid, energy support, and prisoner exchanges.

RelatedRussia expects Lavrov's Türkiye visit to strengthen relations

France's proposal to ceasefire

Turning to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to declare a ceasefire in the ongoing conflicts for the time of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Peskov said no one has taken any practical steps to implement the idea.

"Both the president and our military drew attention to the fact that, as a rule, the Kiev regime uses such ideas and initiatives to try to regroup, rearm, and the like," he said.

"This, of course, significantly complicates the process of considering such initiatives. This is the first one. And so far, no one has taken official steps in this regard."

Last month, French President Macron reiterated his position on sending troops to Ukraine and the need for strategic clarity amid the conflict with Russia.

Despite the lack of consensus, Macron maintained that all options should remain open.

He affirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine without seeking escalation.

Czech President Pavel echoed these sentiments, stressing Europe's role in aiding Kiev and the importance of exploring new possibilities for involvement in Ukraine.

RelatedLive blog: Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant —  Zelenskyy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us