Ankara's Back Channel Diplomacy During Iran's Attack On Israel
The Middle East remains on a knife's edge after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend. Calling it a retaliatory response for a strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel, sparking fears of a widening regional war. Turkiye, along with the US and other countries, flooded diplomatic back channels, to ensure the attacks didn't spiral out of control. With the help of the US, the UK and Jordan, Israel was able to intercept nearly all of the 300 rockets and drones launched by Iran. Israel's army chief vowed to respond to the attacks, despite growing international calls for restraint. Washington told Israel it would not support a direct strike on Iran. During the run-up to the weekend attacks, CIA director William Burns reportedly asked Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin for Ankara's help in mediating. Turkiye also reportedly passed on messages from the US to Iran during the height of the crisis. Tehran informed Ankara that its strikes on Israel had ended, but they would resume if it were attacked. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Zaid Eyadat Director of Centre for Strategic Studies at University of Jordan Shahram Akbarzadeh Research Professor at Deakin University
April 16, 2024
