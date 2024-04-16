April 16, 2024
British lawmakers debate approving new anti-smoking bill
British law makers are set to approve a new anti-smoking law. It will make it illegal for anyone born after 2008 to ever buy tobacco in the UK and also places new restrictions on the sale of vapes. A separate law banning disposable vapes has also been introduced. The medical community supports the move but some polticians say it goes too far. Simon McGregor-Wood takes a look.
