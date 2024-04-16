WORLD
Israel says Iran's weekend attack won't go unanswered
Iranians are holding their breath after Israel said the attack by Iran on Saturday will not go unanswered. Tehran fired hundreds of drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on its diplomatic compound in Syria two weeks ago. Iran says it doesn’t want a wider war and world leaders have been calling for restraint. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.
April 16, 2024
