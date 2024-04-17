April 17, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish community face discrimination in Germany for decades
In Germany, people of Turkish origin constitute the largest minority group. Many of them moved there in the sixties and seventies and played a key role in the country's development. While they've faced systematic discrimination for decades, the recent rise of the far-right has made life even more difficult. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Berlin.
Turkish community face discrimination in Germany for decades / Others
Explore