Turkish police continue to arrest suspects linked to Daesh
Security sources state that the arrests follow the issuance of arrest warrants by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against 14 individuals connected to the terror group's Dashisha headquarters in northeastern Syria.
Carrying out over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended over two thousand suspects. / Photo: AA Archive
April 17, 2024

Türkiye has arrested 20 terror suspects with links to the Daesh terror group in the country's bustling metropolis of Istanbul and other cities.

The arrests came after the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 14 individuals linked with the terror group’s Dashisha headquarters in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, said the security sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

"Turkish police arrested 20 suspects in "BOZDOĞAN-26" operations, carried out simultaneously in seven provinces, against Daesh terrorist organisation", Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Wednesday.

He emphasised, "With your prayers and support, our resolve remains unwavering as we persist in our struggle for the peace, unity, and solidarity of our nation until the last terrorist is neutralised."

Operations after church attack

Türkiye has intensified its efforts against Daesh after the terrorist group's attack on an Italian church in late January, claiming one life during Sunday Mass.

Carrying out over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended over two thousand suspects.

Türkiye, being one of the first countries to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, has faced multiple attacks by the group.

Over 300 victims have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
